Cosby's lawyers: We were wrong about hidden-evidence claim

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's defense team says it wrongly accused prosecutors of hiding evidence from his suburban Philadelphia criminal sexual assault case. Cosby's lawyers acknowledged in a court filing Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, they'd made the headline-grabbing claim without realizing prosecutors told Cosby's former lawyer about interviewing a woman who cast doubt on his accuser. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo