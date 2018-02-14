Witness: Luke Wilson a 'hero' in deadly Los Angeles crash

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Haas gestures after a birdie on the first hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Haas has been released from hospital after being a passenger in a car crash which left one person dead and two injured, police in Los Angeles have said. The crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood at 6.31pm on Tuesday evening , Feb. 13, 2018, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A car that the LAPD said belonged to the actor Luke Wilson was hit by the Ferrari just before the crash. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo