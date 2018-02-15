The Latest: Scott: Leaders will address mental illness

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow Pause 2:01 Highlights: Skyview handles Olympia, sends Bears to do-or-die game 3:20 10th Annual Oly Old Time Festival starts the toe- tapping Thursday 2:50 Highlights: Capital still in state-playoff hunt after win over Hudson's Bay 1:39 Olympia Peace Choir performs for Black History Month 1:06 STOMP with Tumwater Hill music students 2:28 Highlights: Blazers beat rival Rams for third time this season to stay alive 0:24 Olympia's Bowser talks about how Bears have kept season alive with two loser-out wins 0:47 UW’s Mike Hopkins: 'Our defense failed us.' 1:16 Dickerson breaks down UW’s double OT loss at Oregon State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

