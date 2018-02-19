Mavis Staples headlining 2018 Chicago Blues Festival in June

Grammy-winning singer Mavis Staples is among the headliners for this year's Chicago Blues Festival planned the weekend of June 8-10 in the city's Millennium Park.
The city says opening night Friday will celebrate the 65th anniversary of Delmark Records with a lineup honoring the label's blues artists. A tribute to blues harpist Little Walter is set for Saturday evening and Staples will close the weekend Sunday.
Other performers over the three-day event include Kenny Neal, Fantastic Negrito, Mississippi Heat, the Corey Dennison Band and Selwyn Birchwood, among others.
This year marks the city's 35th annual blues music festival. Headliners will perform nightly at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage in Millennium Park. Music also will be available daily on three other stages. The festival is free.
