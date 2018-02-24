Jack Hamilton, pitcher who hit Conigliaro on eye, dead at 79

FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, California Angels pitcher Jack Hamilton poses for a photo. Hamilton, whose errant inside pitch damaged the eyesight of Boston's Tony Conigliaro in 1967 and caused a premature end to the career of the Red Sox star, has died. He was 79. Hamilton died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at the Shepherd of The Hills Living Center in Branson, Mo., the Greenlawn Funeral Home said. George Birch, File AP Photo