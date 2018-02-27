Bollywood legend Sridevi mourned by fans in Mumbai

Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi hold posters as they wait outside her residence to pay their last respects in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dubai investigators on Tuesday closed the case into the death last weekend of Indian movie icon Sridevi, calling it an accidental drowning. The 54-year-old Sridevi, who was known by only one name, drowned in a hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, officials said. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo