'Mr. Records' keeps Kenya's last vinyl music shop alive

In this photo taken Thursday, March 1, 2018, James "Jimmy" Rugami sits inside his vinyl records stall in Kenyatta Market in Nairobi, Kenya. Tucked into a busy market in Kenya's capital is "Real Vinyl Guru", arguably the last record store still in operation in the country and which now enjoys the growing interest of music lovers who want to look beyond sleek digital offerings and return to the pleasure of browsing for a classic find. Ben Curtis AP Photo