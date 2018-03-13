Alumnus donates $50,000 to high school music program

A Maine high school graduate has donated $50,000 to his high school over personal concerns that the federal government under President Donald Trump will not support arts programs.
Allen Commeau, a 1962 graduate of Morse High School in Bath, said Tuesday he had been thinking about supporting his alma mater's music department for many years. He tells the Portland Press Herald that reading Trump's proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities was the catalyst for his donation.
Anthony Marro, the band director at Morse, says the gift was a surprise for everyone involved in the music program.
Commeau says he hoped other Morse music alumni and people in Bath also will contribute to the fund.
