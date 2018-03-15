Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

More Videos

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawking died at his home in the early hours on Wednesday. He was 76.
University of Cambridge via Storyful
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival.

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

A dog is recovering in New York after a brutal attack on March 7 in South Carolina that ripped off his ears and left bite marks all over his body. "Legend" was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC in New York City after getting into a confrontation with two other dogs in South Carolina. According to a post on March 10, Legend is receiving round-the-clock care and has been trying to stand. “Legend wants to live,” the post stated.

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia opponent during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The recently released video has had millions of views.

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video on March 9, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, an organization that conducts research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video said the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.