In this March 1, 2018, photo, Barista Lee Kang Bin applies the finishing touches to a recreation of a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo, at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks.
In this March 1, 2018, photo, Barista Lee Kang Bin applies the finishing touches to a recreation of a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo, at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks. Dino Hazell AP Photo
In this March 1, 2018, photo, Barista Lee Kang Bin applies the finishing touches to a recreation of a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo, at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artworks on the foamy cream toppings of their drinks. Dino Hazell AP Photo

Celebrities

Mocha master: SKorea barista adorns coffee with works of art

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 08:35 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?

A South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artwork on the foamy cream topping their drinks.

Lee Kang Bin uses food coloring and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes on coffee.

Lee has recreated famous paintings such as the 1893 Edvard Munch (AYD'-vart moongk) masterpiece "The Scream." This month the mocha master reproduced a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo atop a cup of cold java.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee creates the designs at the C.Through coffee shop in Seoul and calls them Creamart. He said the delicate process takes him about an hour per cup and customers have to order in advance.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

View More Video