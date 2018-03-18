After 2016 election, US poised to fight fake news - in Kenya

This Tweet from the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi from Aug. 14, 2017, calls out a alleged embassy document as being fake news. The United States government is gearing up to fight fake news. But the campaign doesn’t involve fake news at home, where it’s the subject of heated debate following the 2016 election. Instead the focus is in Kenya, where America has sought to nurture a vibrant but volatile African democracy. Twitter via AP U.S. Embassy Nairobi