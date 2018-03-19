FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015 file photo, Belgian fashion designer Kris van Assche waves after the presentation of Dior's men's fall-winter 2015/2016 collection presented in Paris, France. Christian Dior has announced on Monday, March 19, 2018 that its long-time menswear designer Kris Van Assche is to leave the Parisian fashion house.
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015 file photo, Belgian fashion designer Kris van Assche waves after the presentation of Dior's men's fall-winter 2015/2016 collection presented in Paris, France. Christian Dior has announced on Monday, March 19, 2018 that its long-time menswear designer Kris Van Assche is to leave the Parisian fashion house. Jacques Brinon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015 file photo, Belgian fashion designer Kris van Assche waves after the presentation of Dior's men's fall-winter 2015/2016 collection presented in Paris, France. Christian Dior has announced on Monday, March 19, 2018 that its long-time menswear designer Kris Van Assche is to leave the Parisian fashion house. Jacques Brinon, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Dior men's designer Kris Van Assche departs after 11 years

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 04:05 AM

PARIS

Christian Dior has announced that its long-time menswear designer Kris Van Assche is to leave the Parisian fashion house.

Van Assche, a 41-year-old Belgian, whose minimalist, urban aesthetic has garnered praise during his 11-year tenure at Dior, is one of Paris fashion's most recognizable faces. Van Assche said Monday he was leaving with his "mind and heart filled with experiences" to "pursue new challenges."

After he shuttered his smaller eponymous label in 2015 amid challenging market conditions, Dior was his main occupation.

But Dior parent company LVMH Group, said Monday that Van Assche would remain in the group and his future role will be announced later.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dior has not announced a successor for its menswear designer role — one of the most coveted jobs in the fashion industry.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

View More Video