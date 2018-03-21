Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Celebrities

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.