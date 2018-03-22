FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Queen Latifah, left, and her mother Rita Owens attend VH1's "Dear Mama" Mother's Day Special taping at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York. In a statement, Latifah said Owens died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, after struggling with a heart condition for many years.
FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Queen Latifah, left, and her mother Rita Owens attend VH1's "Dear Mama" Mother's Day Special taping at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York. In a statement, Latifah said Owens died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, after struggling with a heart condition for many years. Photo by Greg Allen
FILE - In this May 3, 2016, file photo, Queen Latifah, left, and her mother Rita Owens attend VH1's "Dear Mama" Mother's Day Special taping at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York. In a statement, Latifah said Owens died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, after struggling with a heart condition for many years. Photo by Greg Allen

Celebrities

Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 04:41 AM

NEW YORK

Queen Latifah is mourning the death of her mother.

In a statement, the singer and actress says Rita Owens died Wednesday after struggling with a heart condition for many years. The statement did not given her mother's age or say where the death occurred.

She was diagnosed with heart trouble in 2004.

Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, says her mom was "the love of my life."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She described her mother as gentle, strong, sweet and sassy.

There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.

  Comments  