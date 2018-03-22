How the Parkland teens have spearheaded a worldwide movement

In this, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, parents and volunteers attend a planning meeting in a hotel meeting room in Coral Springs, Fla. The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history. Organizers say they are expecting perhaps 1 million people in the nation’s capital Saturday, March 24. More than 800 sister marches are planned from California to Japan. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo