Judge dismisses extortion case against Boston mayor's aides

FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, Timothy Sullivan, acting director of intergovernmental relations for the city of Boston, leaves the federal courthouse following his arraignment in Boston. On Thursday, March 22, 2018, just days before they were supposed to to trial on extortion charges, a federal judge dismissed the case against Sullivan and Kenneth Brissette, two Boston mayor aides accused of pressuring music festival organizers into hiring union workers.. The Boston Globe via AP, File Jim Davis