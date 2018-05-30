APNewsBreak: Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special

FILE - In this March 5, 2009 file photo, Michael Jackson announces upcoming concerts at the London O2 Arena in London. The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer’s last days infringed on its intellectual property. The estate filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the network and parent company Disney in federal court in Los Angeles. It alleges that last week’s special “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” illegally uses significant and repeated excerpts of his most valuable songs including “Billie Jean,” and “Bad,” substantial excerpts of his music videos including “Thriller” and “Black or White,” and excerpts from a documentary and feature film that belong to the estate. Joel Ryan, File AP Photo