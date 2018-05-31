The Latest: Lawyer says Blagojevich's sentence was too harsh

The Latest on President Donald Trump's consideration of pardons and sentence commutations (all times local):
1:40 p.m.
A trial attorney for imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (bluh-GOY'-uh-vitch) says she's excited that President Donald Trump is considering commuting the Democrat's 14-year prison sentence for corruption.
Lauren Kaeseberg tells The Associated Press the sentence was too harsh. Blagojevich's wife, Patti Blagojevich, also released a statement, saying she and the couple's two children have long awaited the day "when Rod could come back home where he belongs."
Blagojevich argued he engaged in run-of-the-mill politicking and never crossed legal lines. But prosecutors say he used his powers as governor to shake people down for campaign contributions, including a children's hospital.
Blagojevich went to prison in 2012. He was also convicted of trying to exchange an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash. The seat was vacated by Barack Obama when he was elected president in 2008.
Blagojevich was facing charges when he was on Trump's reality TV show, "Celebrity Apprentice," in 2010. As Trump "fired" Blagojevich as a contestant, he also praised Blagojevich for how he was fighting his criminal case, telling him: "You have a hell of a lot of guts."
12:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.
The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza.
Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that "lots of politicians" do and thinks his sentence is excessive.
The Democratic former governor began serving his 14-year prison sentence on corruption convictions in 2012. His scheduled release date is 2024. Blagojevich was also a contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" reality television show in 2010.
Stewart was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to the government about why she unloaded stock just before the price plummeted.
Trump says she "used to be one of my biggest fans."
10:10 a.m.
President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.
Trump tweeted Thursday: "Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!"
In 2014, D'Souza was sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.
