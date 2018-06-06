First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania Trump won’t be joining her husband at the 2018 G7 summit in Quebec or accompanying him to the meeting planned with North Korea’s leader in Singapore following the G7. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo