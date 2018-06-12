Designer Louboutin wins case on red soled high-heels

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin wears Christian Louboutin shoes while she speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md., U.S.A.. The European Union’s top court has ruled Tuesday June 12, 2018, defending French fashion designer Christian Louboutin’s claim to trademark red soled high-heel shoes. Cliff Owen, FILE AP Photo