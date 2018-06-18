On a big night for 'Panther,' Boseman honors real-life hero

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Chadwick Boseman, left, gives his best hero award for his role in "Black Panther" to James Shaw Jr., who is credited with saving lives during a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. AP Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision