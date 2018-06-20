Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a late-night Twitter rant that said 12-year-old Barron Trump should be ripped from “his mother’s arms and put in a cage with pedophiles.” The all-capitals tweet early Wednesday went on to call President Donald Trump an expletive. Fonda later deleted the tweet and drew sharp rebukes from first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision