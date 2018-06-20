Longtime Tennessee broadcaster John Ward dies at 88

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017 file photo former voice of the Tennessee Vols, John Ward, is recognized during a timeout in an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt in Knoxville, Tenn. Ward, who served as the radio voice of Tennessee football and men’s basketball for over three decades, has died. He was 88. Vol Network tweeted that Ward died Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Knoxville. Wade Payne, file AP Photo