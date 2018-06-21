The Latest: Hundreds attend funeral for designer Kate Spade

FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church. Spade was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo