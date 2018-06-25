Chris Stapleton joins performers for 33rd annual Farm Aid

FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, artist Chris Stapleton performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Stapleton is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid. Organizers announced Monday, June 25, the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. AP, File Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision