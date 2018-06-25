Irving stays busy with knee to mend, movie to promote

FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving takes questions from reporters during a news conference in Boston. Irving doesn’t have to worry about free agency until next summer, though he’s got plenty to keep him busy for now. There’s a movie to promote and a knee to mend. He hopes he’s good on screen, but wants to be better than ever on the court. “Now becomes the real climb to Mount Everest, back to the top,” Irving said Monday, June 25, 2018. “So I'm just taking my time.” Steven Senne AP Photo