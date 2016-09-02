Arab American Book Award winners names winners in 10th year

A national literary competition launched a decade ago to honor books by and about Arab Americans has announced its 2016 winners.
The Arab American Book Awards has honored two nonfiction titles: "This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror," by Moustafa Bayoumi, and "Handbook of Arab American Psychology," edited by Mona Amer and Germine Awad. Each aims to illuminate the scrutiny and suspicion of Arabs and Muslims in a post-9/11 world.
The fiction award goes to "A Curious Land: Stories from Home," by Susan Muaddi Darraj. Nathalie Handal's "The Republics" is the poetry winner.
The ceremony is set for Oct. 25 at the Lebanese American University's New York Academic Center.
The awards are presented by the Arab American National Museum, based in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.
Comments