Horoscopes for Monday, January 16, 2017

Aries
You bounce through life lovely Aries and nothing, simply nothing keeps you in the doldrums for very long. After an intense day of contemplating your navel, you dust yourself off in search of love again. You are not as tough on yourself and your expectations of others so relax a great deal today as you strongly desire to be seen and have some fun in the sun. Put on your best gear, as it is definitely Aries mating season today and doesn't it feel great!
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
This has been a strong theme for you this month Taurus, the connection and exploration of the Divine and also the high probability of an overseas romance. If you have considered distance travel, this is a sensational time to do so and for those who already have, love will be something to look forward to. Spiritually, you seek that ultimate connection even more with this energy and feel completely devoted to your chosen beliefs. Creative types, your talents will reach new heights with this influence.. Expand your imagination and break old traditions.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The energy of yesterday continues, but you are far more relaxed within your immediate environment and won't mind discussing more intimate emotions with those in your closest sphere. You are seeking to change something deep internally and exploring a variety of alternative interests in the process. Enjoy contact with close family members today, apart from sharing intimates passions with your lover.
Lucky Number661
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The pressure eases somewhat today, so your relations with others shall improve. You're in the mood for social activity and are willing to listen to others' points of view. Exploring your creative talents may bring an exciting new business proposal your way.
Lucky Number902
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
A much easier day for communications, Leo where dealing with those at home and in the workplace is much more pleasant. For those of you who are seeking career advancement or change, organize those interviews for today, so that your natural style and determination to succeed will absolutely shine. Attached Leos will find that their partners seem just so much sexier and more romantic than yesterday.
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Today is a far more productive day, as the desire to withdraw from those around you eases somewhat. The area of your romances and creativity is a very serious influence for you right now and whilst you crave love and attention, you will not settle for anything other than the best. Your communications and relations with close family are a positive support for you right now, as is your enthusiasm to explore religion and philosophy to find your personal meaning for it all.
Lucky Number873
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The strains and doubts of yesterday ease considerably today and you relish the thought of some love and romance shared with your partner. Your strong desire to keep elements of your romantic life as per your schedule and ideals, may find it a touch difficult for new love to prosper at this time.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Tension eases a touch and you are much more settled but you may decide that it is best to move away from a certain individual, no doubt female, as the relationship may be causing more stress than what you desire at the moment. There is just a strong clash of opinion and ego here as you strive to rebuild your confidence.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Your confidence rises today, lovely Scorpion, as you dearly desire to unite your higher thoughts and your daily routine. You are always one to expand on the consciousness and yesterdays' ponderings have no doubt solved one issue for you, so now you are more prepared and ready to tackle the projects before you.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
It's best to focus on work and the financial today Capricorn, as close relations will feel the heat of today's energy. There is the possibility of petty arguments arising about topics and concerns you are passionate about, with those around you not understanding your point of view. You will be extremely sensitive to any criticisms sent your way, especially by your romantic attachments. For many of you, dissolving into the pleasures of the flesh with an attractive love interest will be just the tonic you need to ease what is a somewhat emotionally draining day.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Aquarius, the home front is a touch volatile at the moment and it will no doubt take a lot of patience for you to bite your tongue but hold those long term thoughts tight! You are sensitive yes, you will not handle criticism well no, and you will definitely butt heads with your love if you feel they cross the line, but you can see the future that you are solving internally and you are exploring possibilities of bringing that visual into a true reality. This discord is petty and not long-lasting. Ride the waves and do not lose the healing you have gained nor the visual you have in mind.
Lucky Number772
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You act from your subconscious today with a few petty arguments involved, as you are sensitive to criticisms about your aims and ambitions. It will be a pleasure to share your knowledge with those who appreciate it so you will find far more comfort sharing your time with like-minded individuals, rather than spending your time attempting to convert others to your way of thinking.
