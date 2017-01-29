Horoscopes for Sunday, January 29, 2017

Aries
This is not the time for serious discussion, and don't make any serious long-term decisions. You will only notice the negatives of the day and feel quite lonely and isolated. You are not alone in this regard, but singles will feel their status seems larger than life, whilst attached will feel cold and distant with their love. Yet again, keep yourself busy with an activity that soothes your soul and let this energy wash over you without taking it to heart.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Matters could come to a head between work and home today. You desire change and lack the patience to see things clearly. Communications are easily misunderstood and you tend to see the darker side of all situations. Perspectives are clouded, so avoid making any long-term decisions or radical changes, even if it feels like the right thing to do.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
When you aim high and alter elements of your life, you often feel isolated and misunderstood. You are expanding your daily regime to obtain what will please you the most in the long term; this is a time and change of personal and spiritual faith for you Gemini, which obviously finds you exploring new and untried territory. Do your best to not take offense and appreciate that any disappointments will not be long lasting.
Lucky Number667
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Don't be offended or disappointed today, as it's all about restrictions and limitations. Your reaction may be to end connections or push those closest to you away, as you may deem your efforts are not up to expectation, or fear that those near to you feel this way towards you. Do your best to not make any permanent decisions with this energy, especially if it means breaking away from a lover or business dealing. Your perspective will improve as time moves on.
Lucky Number469
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
After the heights of yesterday, today's Stars could dampen your enthusiasm considerably today. Old doubts and fears can return and emotions may shut down. Those who were drawn to your magnetic dynamism will be surprised at this sudden shift of attitude and cold exterior. Keep yourself as busy as possible Leo and don't focus too heavily on this one day as you are achieving a great deal and these disappointments are minor regarding the grander scale of events.
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The energy that surrounds you is bringing so many past memories you wish had remained well behind you. It will be far too easy to dwell on what has not worked out for you, or to allow the effects of a past hurt to wash over you, rather than seeing all that you have achieved. Remind yourself that there are no mistakes, just lessons we must learn on this journey. Reflect to learn, don't remain in the past out of fear of moving forward.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Your love-life is the focus today, with miscommunications being the inherent theme. You want changes, but feel that you're not being understood or given enough consideration by your love interest. Your perception is clouded, so any disappointment will feel a lot worse than it actually is. Do your best to not take too much on board and do not make permanent decisions or changes based on today's occurrences.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The air has not cleared completely and while this is disappointing, the day passes like any other and it is not the time to over-react. Accept that the flow of the day is not an overly positive one, that you will notice negative influences more strongly than usual and that what disappoints today is not the mountain it actually seems to be.
Lucky Number580
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
You may feel isolated today, but you desire to explore today's energy alone. Communications are a bit haywire at the moment and you may also find that painful memories from childhood return to haunt you. We do go backwards to move forward, but whilst doing so need to appreciate that the mood will lift and the lesson will be learned.
Lucky Number386
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
A quiet day of reflection for you, where the mind appreciates that something is lost but that the heart will eventually bury the pain. You will push those who care about you away, preferring time to yourself, as you are rarely comfortable with discussion when feeling somewhat raw emotion. It will be easy to take the small mishaps of the day far more seriously than what they are, so treat yourself gently.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Your heart will take one last lingering look at the past today, the loves you have shared, the passions you have shared and dreams you have chased. It would not be surprising if you return to an old flame or career aspiration, or even feel the desire to return to an old travel haunt as you are unusually sentimental on a personal level with this energy. Follow its lead, as there are lessons to be learned.
Lucky Number180
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The possibility of a clash of opinion with a friend is high today. There is little emotional warmth and people's perceptions are clouded. Obviously, if a personal affront, take it onboard and evaluate if you wish this individual in your life. Try and appreciate that the day is tough for all, don't take anything too seriously and leave any decisions regarding this matter for a calmer climate.
