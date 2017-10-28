Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, October 28, 2017

October 28, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Good times with your friends and associates are likely while the Moon glows in your eleventh house of ideals; spend time with those who remind you of who you are and what your dreams are about. This is also a great time to fall in love, so be open to instant attraction. You may be swept off your feet whether or not you are available.

Lucky Number

561

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Enjoy hanging out at home as the Moon moves through your fourth house of family and abode... this is a good time to just relax and count your blessings. You may have to deal with a mate or family member who is in need of attention, but it isn't anything a little love can't cure. Make your family your top priority and you will find good things follow.

Lucky Number

832

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Twins who are stuck inside a classroom or office today will find that their thoughts drift out the window. It may be hard to concentrate on the mundane while you are feeling restless. Use this time to make decisions about where you would like to be in the next year. Your birthday is not so far away, so evaluate your current progress and plan your strategy for the future.

Lucky Number

187

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon passes through your eighth house, stirring up thoughts of the hereafter. You may or may not be at peace with the great cycle of life; if you are not at peace, it is time to review your beliefs and the feelings they are based upon. Witness the glory of the sunrise, flowers in bloom, children at play, old folks reminiscing, and the serenity of the sunset for your answers.

Lucky Number

343

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon strikes sparks in your seventh house of marriage and partnership, bringing a wish for a dream lover. It's easy to imagine that a frog is really a prince today... reality may not be what you are looking for in a partner at the moment. On the other hand, a very spiritual, ideal relationship can be a reality under this influence. It all depends on your state of mind.

Lucky Number

748

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon moves through Aquarius and your sixth house of health and service, reminding you that it is time to take care of all the little things. Don't overlook the details today, as small mistakes could be costly. There may be some confusion over whose job it is to do what, so make sure you are given the proper directions.

Lucky Number

388

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Some of you may be confused as Venus and Pluto clash; personal relationships are most likely to come under fire. Don't let past conditioning ruin present relationships, and do not allow the past hurts of someone close to you stand in the way of love. Be here now with your loved ones and ask them to do the same.

Lucky Number

930

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon moves through Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to snuggle with the ones you love. There's no need to push yourself today, especially while Venus struggles with Pluto. Be patient with your family as some may need your support due to career trouble and disappointments. Count your blessings and enjoy the simple things.

Lucky Number

909

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The pace of life picks up as the Moon passes through Aquarius and your third house of communications. Traffic jams are likely this morning and this afternoon as many are confused and distracted, causing minor accidents and big delays. If it seems as though you will never get your work done today don't worry, you'll have plenty of time to catch up later this week.

Lucky Number

907

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The moody Moon continues to activate your second house of personal finance, but ironically urging you to reflect upon your spiritual values. By now you have at least started to realize that no amount of material success will make you truly happy; happiness is something that comes from inside. Begin with learning to be content with what is, rather than longing for what is not.

Lucky Number

104

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon moves through Aquarius and your first house of personality, helping you zip through the day. You'll be especially magnetic and charismatic, so take advantage of the positive energy. If you really want something, now is the time to ask for it. Interviews go well today, as do performance reviews and special requests.

Lucky Number

720

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Those who have passed away may be on your mind as the Moon continues to transit Aquarius and your twelfth house of secrets and karma. This is the perfect day to remember and cherish the memory of the dead, so don't feel like you are being morbid. It's only natural to wonder and think about those who have gone before us, and this will help you come to terms with your own physical mortality.

Lucky Number

508

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

