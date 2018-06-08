Horoscopes for Friday, June 8, 2018

Aries
It should be easy to make progress as the Moon lends you extra charm and magnetism today. Your vibration is powerful, so expect others to be drawn to you. This is a great day to make requests as you are likely to get what you want. Learning new things also seems to come more easily, so why not try something different this afternoon?
Lucky Number776
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Don't be afraid of the strange dreams you have during this time frame; it is just your subconscious speaking to you. The answers to many of your problems can often be found by listening to the language of your sleeping mind, so write down everything you remember upon waking. Spend time in quiet contemplation, reviewing the events of the past month.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The clash between an emotional Mercury and penetrating Pluto may be intense, but it is also likely to be delightful today. If you have been open to growing through your closest relationships, you can reap some of the rewards now. Communication my be difficult at first, but keep trying. The Twins often avoid deep connections, but the next few years will teach you to value intimacy like never before.
Lucky Number209
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You may need to make a public appearance while the Moon lights up your tenth house of career and reputation. Making peace with authority figures and the Establishment will benefit you, so prepare to suck up today. Really, it's not so bad when you consider the ways you can benefit! Remember, the tenth house relates to who you are in public. You can be yourself behind closed doors.
Lucky Number803
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The naturally talented Lion will find creativity peaking as the expressive Moon blends well with mighty Mars. You may not be producing warm, fuzzy material, but what comes from you today will be deep and real. A relationship with someone at a distance or someone with a very different background from you moves forward now.
Lucky Number590
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The focus is on both business and pleasure as the Moon illuminates your eighth house of sex, money and power. A business lunch may even lead to romance in the near future. This is a good day to bring home the bacon and show your partner just how seductive you can be at the same time, so try to leave energy for the end of the day.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Spend quality time with your mate, best friend or partner as the compassionate Moon moves into your seventh house of significant others. As you know, strong relationships don't take care of themselves; they require a great deal of work from both parties. Plan to spend more time with the important people in your life during the next two days.
Lucky Number144
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Focus on trading your bad habits for good as the Moon moves through your sixth house of health. It's time to exchange a potato chip habit for a regular visit to the vegetable bin, so increase the number of fresh veggies and fruits you eat each day. Consider walking up the stairs instead of taking the lift whenever possible.
Lucky Number365
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
With the impulsive Moon moving through your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, you'll seek entertainment today. This is a great time for physical activity, so get outside if the weather allows. Kite flying, boating or biking will give you all the fresh air you need. Reach out to your inner child and enjoy the nourishment of play.
Lucky Number921
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You'll relish your privacy today as the Moon activates your very personal fourth house of home and family. Spending time in your own environment surrounded by the people and things you love can be very healing. Bring fresh flowers into your house to lift your spirits; play relaxing music to stay calm and balanced.
Lucky Number578
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You'll feel more chatty than usual today as the Moon lights up your third house of communication. The phone may seem to ring more often during the next two days, so turn off the ringer if you do not want to be disturbed. This is a good day to catch up on any correspondence you have been neglecting.
Lucky Number517
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Now that the Moon is in assertive Aries and your second house of personal values and finances, it is time to do a little accounting. Try to resist the urge to buy things on impulse and plan your purchases instead. Spend time restoring and repairing items that you already have. Not only will this save you money, but the work can be rewarding in itself.
Comments