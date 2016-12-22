‘Why Him?’ gives us way too much information

2:16 Capital River Ridge Boys Basketball Pause

0:59 KXXO toy drive delivers joy of the season once again to kids

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

0:39 Michael Bennett: 'Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps get you a fine.'

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'