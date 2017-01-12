Ben Affleck’s mob flick is flawed by poorly crafted characters

2:01 Hawks play to strengths in 78-69 win over Renton Pause

1:27 Nearly 2,500 people attend Governor's Inaugural Ball

3:13 Yelm defeats Shelton in girls basketball

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:49 Nisqually Land Trust Yelm Shoreline planting project

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'