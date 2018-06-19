Regal Cinema's $1 family movies are back

For a lot of people, summer is synonyms with having to entertain bored kids. But for just $1 per person, families can spend their mornings in the cool of a movie theater, watching some of their favorite films through Regal Cinema's Summer Movie Express.
The G and PG screenings take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. According to the Regal website, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Will Rogers Institute.
The Summer Movie Express program started in 1991. Some of the films featured in this year's lineup are:
- "Iron Giant"
- "The LEGO Movie"
- "The LEGO Ninjago Movie"
- "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
- "Despicable Me"
- "Despicable Me 2"
- "Ferdinand"
- "Curious George"
- "Sing"
- "Alvin and the Chipmunks"
- "Alvin and the Chipmunks 2: The Squeakquel"
- "The Secret Life of Pets"
- "Ice Age: Collision Course"
- "Storks"
- "Mr. Peabody and Sherman"
- "The Peanuts Movie"
To view the screening schedule and find a theater near you, visit https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express.
Danielle Derrickson: 360-754-5445, @dderrickson3
Comments