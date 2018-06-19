A picture of "Ferdinand" from one the films being screened at Regal.
Regal Cinema's $1 family movies are back

By Danielle Derrickson

dderrickson@theolympian.com

June 19, 2018 02:03 PM

For a lot of people, summer is synonyms with having to entertain bored kids. But for just $1 per person, families can spend their mornings in the cool of a movie theater, watching some of their favorite films through Regal Cinema's Summer Movie Express.

The G and PG screenings take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. According to the Regal website, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Will Rogers Institute.

The Summer Movie Express program started in 1991. Some of the films featured in this year's lineup are:

  • "Iron Giant"

  • "The LEGO Movie"

  • "The LEGO Ninjago Movie"

  • "How to Train Your Dragon 2"

  • "Despicable Me"

  • "Despicable Me 2"

  • "Ferdinand"

  • "Curious George"

  • "Sing"

  • "Alvin and the Chipmunks"

  • "Alvin and the Chipmunks 2: The Squeakquel"

  • "The Secret Life of Pets"

  • "Ice Age: Collision Course"

  • "Storks"

  • "Mr. Peabody and Sherman"

  • "The Peanuts Movie"

To view the screening schedule and find a theater near you, visit https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express.

Danielle Derrickson: 360-754-5445

