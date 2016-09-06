Stevie Nicks takes a break from Fleetwood Mac with solo tour

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks Tuesday morning announced a solo tour that will include a stop at Seattle’s KeyArena Dec. 11. Touring with Nicks as special guests will be the Pretenders.
With a 14-month, 122-date Fleetwood Mac tour overlapping her 2014 release of “24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault,” this tour will be Nicks’ first opportunity to take to the stage in support of her own solo material.
The 28-city 24 Karat Gold tour will kick off Oct. 25, and is scheduled to conclude Dec. 18 in Los Angeles. In addition to her Seattle show, Nicks also will perform Dec. 9 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The 68-year-old Nicks has eight solo albums to her credit, starting with “Bella Donna” that was released in 1981, six years after she joined Fleetwood Mac.
She was once named by Rolling Stone magazine as “the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll,” and was inducted in 1998 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates. The band also received the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2003. As a solo performer, Nicks has been nominated for eight Grammys.
“I just woke up one morning and said I have two years off before Fleetwood Mac comes knocking on my door (for another tour),” Nicks told The New York Times when announcing the tour. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?”
The Seattle show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$145 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
