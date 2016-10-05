Faith Hill, Tim McGraw will bring their new tour to Tacoma

Country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have announced their 2017 Soul2Soul World Tour will include a stop at the Tacoma Dome on May 27.
The tour will kick off April 7 in New Orleans and include stops at 65 cities in the United States and Mexico. In addition to the Tacoma concert, other Northwest tour stops include Portland May 26 and Vancouver, British Columbia, May 30.
The tour will mark the 10th anniversary of the Soul2Soul II tour, which was the highest-grossing multi-year country music tour, according to the news release announcing the concert. It also will be Hill’s first time touring since 2007. The couple first toured together in 1996 on McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour.
Individually, McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, and his career include 41 No. 1 hits. He has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 11 Country Music Association Awards and 10 American Music Awards.
Hill has sold more than 30 million albums, and also won five Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and six American Music Awards.
McGraw and Hill, both 49 years old, got married in October 1996. They have three daughters.
Ticket presales will begin Friday, while tickets for the general public will go on sale Oct. 14.
