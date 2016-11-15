Bruno Mars bringing his ‘24K Magic’ tour to Tacoma Dome

Grammy Award winning singer Bruno Mars Tuesday announced his “24K Magic World Tour” will include a July 24 stop at the Tacoma Dome.
The tour, with more than 85 cities already on the schedule, will be in support of Mars’ new album, “24K Magic,” which is set to be released Friday.
Starting March 28 in Antwerp, Belgium, Mars will begin the North American leg of his tour July 15, including three shows in Northwest cities. In addition to his 7:30 p.m. performance in Tacoma, he also will perform at Portland’s Moda Center on July 23 and July 26 at the Rogers Center in Vancouver, British Columbia.
This will be Mars’ first full-length tour since 2013, when his successful “Moonshine Jungle World Tour” sold 2 million tickets worldwide at 155 sold-out dates.
The 31-year-old Mars has won four Grammy Awards, in addition to selling more than 170 million singles worldwide and more than 26 million album worldwide.
Tickets are $41-$121, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at livenation.com, Ticketmaster outlets and by phone at 800-745-3000. Details on the tour can be found at brunomars.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
