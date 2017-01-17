Radiohead adds Seattle to upcoming tour

The British rock band Radiohead, one of the top groups in the 1990s and 2000s, announced Tuesday morning it will perform April 8 in Seattle. The Seattle show was among nine dates added while the band is in the United States to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. The band also will perform April 9 at the Moda Center in Portland.
The band: Formed in Abingdon, England, in 1985, the band includes Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood and Phil Selway. Their nine albums have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. In 2005, Rolling Stone ranked the band 73rd on its list of “The Greatest Artists of All Time.” Then in 2009, readers of the magazine voted the band the second best artist of the 2000s. The band has won three Grammy awards, all for the best alternative music album.
When: The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 8.
Where: KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.
Tickets: Prices were not released when the concert was announced. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, Ticketmaster outlets and at 800-745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments