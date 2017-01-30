Jason Aldean will perform at the Washington State Fair

Jason Aldean, the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will perform Sept. 24 at the Washington State Fair. His appearance, announced Monday morning, was the first of this year’s concert series.
Of Aldean’s seven album releases, 2010’s “My Kinda Party” has gone triple platinum, 2012’s “Night Train” has gone double platinum and the rest have reached platinum status based on album sales. Of his 24 single releases, 18 have reached No. 1 on the country music charts.
The 39-year-old native of Macon, Georgia, learned to play guitar with his father. Among his early influences were George Strait, Hank Williams Jr. and Alabama. He was 14 when he first began performing. At 15, he joined a house band for a nightspot in Georgia. He moved to Nashville at 21 after signing with a song-publishing company. After several other deals, he signed with Broken Bow Records in 2005.
This year’s state fair will run Sept. 1-24, but it will be closed Tuesdays and Sept. 6.
Tickets: Prices are $100-$150, including gate admission, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be available at thefair.com or 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Tickets can be purchased at the state fair box office at Ninth Ave Southwest and Meridian Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Pre-show party: Fans can attend a pre-concert starting at 5 p.m. the night of the concert. A separate $40 ticket is required, but it does not include admission to the show. The party will include a catered dinner, music, games and prizes.
