Lady Gaga will bring her new world tour to the Tacoma Dome

Fresh off her acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga announced Monday morning that her upcoming world tour will include a stop on Aug. 5 at the Tacoma Dome.
This will be her first major tour since 2014-15 with Tony Bennett, and the fifth tour with her as the headliner. The new tour is in support of her studio album “Joanne” that was released last year.
The “Joanne World Tour” will open Aug. 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The United States portion of the tour will begin with the 7:30 p.m. show at the Tacoma Dome.
Gaga first gained fame in 2008 with the release of her debut album, “The Fame.” Since then, she has gone on to sell 27 million albums worldwide and win six Grammy Awards. She has appeared in six movies, including “Machete Kills” in 2013 and “Muppets Most Wanted” in 2014. The 30-year-old has a Golden Globe Award for her work in the television series, “American Horror Story: Hotel.”
Tickets for the Tacoma performance will be $45-$250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 through Ticketmaster outlets.
