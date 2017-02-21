Steven Tyler will rock the State Fair grandstand

Best known as the lead singer for the rock band Aerosmith, Steven Tyler will perform Sept. 3 at the Washington State Fair.
Tyler and the band have released 15 studio albums, selling more than 150 million copies worldwide. Along the way, the band has received four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. The band has had nine No. 1 hits, 25 gold, 18 platinum and 12 multi-platinum albums.
Individually, Tyler released his debut solo album, “We’re All Somebody From Somewhere,” in July 2016. He was also included in Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest singers. He and bandmate Joe Perry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.
Beyond music, Tyler’s career includes a stint as a judge on “American Idol,” he was in the films “Clubland” and “Polar Express,” has been on TV shows including “The Simpsons,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Nashville.”
The show will open at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by The Loving Mary Band.
Tickets are $60-$90 and include admission to the fair. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be available at thefair.com, 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily or at the fair’s box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
