Rising country music star Thomas Rhett will play Washington State Fair

While riding the success of his second album, “Tangled Up,” and working on his third album, rising country music star Thomas Rhett will hit the Washington State Fair grandstand stage Sept. 20.
The Home Team Tour bringing Rhett to Puyallup is his first as the headline act. Rhett’s popularity led tour promoters to add cities and dates to the tour before it kicked off in late-February.
Born Thomas Rhett Atkins Jr., the 26-year-old is the son of country singer and songwriter Rhett Atkins. His first two albums have produced six No. 1. hits including “T-Shirt” and “Die a Happy Man,” a double platinum hit that spent six weeks atop the country music chart. In addition to writing his own material, Rhett has also written for Jason Aldean (appearing at the fair Sept. 24), Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice.
While still working on his third album, Rhett has said he hopes to release the first single soon.
Pre-concert party: If you want to start the fun before the show, KMPS-FM is hosting a pre-concert party starting at 5 p.m. There will be a catered dinner and dessert bar, a non-host bar, a DJ, games and prizes. The $40 party ticket does not include admission to the concert, nor will Rhett be making an appearance.
Tickets: They will be $70-$90, and will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at thefair.com/fun/details/thomasrhett or by phone at 1-888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. They also can be purchased at the fair box office at Ninth Ave Southwest and Meridian Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
