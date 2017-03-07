King of the Waltz André Rieu will come to the Tacoma Dome in October

André Rieu, the “King of the Waltz,” will come to the Tacoma Dome Oct. 28 as part of his new tour that will include stops in the United States. The concert was announced Tuesday morning.
The Dutch-born violinist will be accompanied by his 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the largest private orchestra in the world. The tour will also visit Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Austria, Chile and Mexico.
Rieu was 5 when he first started playing the violin, then creating the Maasstricht Salon Orchestra in 1978. It was 10 years later that he created the Johann Strauss Orchestra. Rieu has since gone on to sell 40 million CDs and DVDs.
While the 67-year-old is credited for creating a revival in waltz music worldwide, Rieu said he doesn’t like to limit himself to classical music.
“People often ask me ‘How do you choose your program?’ The answer is: with my heart,” he said in the news release announcing the concert. “I love Johann Strauss but I am also fascinated by Andrew Lloyd Webber or Bruce Springsteen. We should stop limiting ourselves with categories and boundaries, not just in terms of music, but in our lives in general.”
In addition to waltzes, Rieu and the orchestra often perform music from film scores and musicals, spirituals, folk songs and marches.
Tickets: The cost will be $39-$99, and they will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They will be available at the Tacoma Dome box office, via Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000.
