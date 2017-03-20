Hank Williams Jr. coming to Washington State Fair

All of Hank Williams Jr.’s rowdy friends in the South Sound can settle down.
The country music legend will be playing a concert Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, along with the Cadillac Three.
Tickets range from $45-70 and include admission to the fair. They will be available for presale Wednesday and for public sale Saturday at thefair.com.
Williams had a series of hits in the 1980s, including a string of 21 consecutive gold albums. The Cadillac Three are another country music act whose most recent album, “Bury Me in My Boots,” peaked at No. 34 in the Billboard 200.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
