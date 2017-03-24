Forced to pick up string instruments, Black Violin finds passion blending classics with hip-hop

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review Pause

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day