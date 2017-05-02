Music News & Reviews

May 02, 2017 10:32 AM

Janet Jackson sets Sept. 27 for rescheduled concert at KeyArena

By Jeffrey P. Mayor

After canceling her “Unbreakable” concert tour a year ago so she could start a family, Janet Jackson has annoucned she will visit Seattle Sept. 27 as part of her new “State of the World Tour.” The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The new 56-city tour will kickoff in Louisiana on Sept. 7 and wrap up Dec. 17 in Atlanta. She also will perform Sept. 26 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sept. 29 in Portland.

The new tour is a continuation of the canceled tour and will include songs from her “Unbreakable” album, as well some soon-to-be-released tracks and fan favorites.

Tickets are $35.50-$131 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com or 800-745-3000. Concert organizers said tickets held for previous “Unbreakable” tour events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates.

