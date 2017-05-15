Tribute acts part of free Labor Day concert at Washington State Fair

The Washington State Fair is hosting the Washington Legends Tribute, a free concert on Labor Day. The concert, part of the fair’s End of Summer Bash, will include tributes to Heart, Jimi Hendrix and new wave music from the ’80s.
Heart by Heart is led by Steven Fossen and Michael Derosier, who were original members of Heart. Randy Hansen will be doing his Hendrix impersonation, while The Spazmatics will be bringing their nerd style to the new wave music of the 1980s.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Admission into the grandstand will be free with fair gate admission. Food and drink tickets will be available for purchase, giving attendees the chance to sample some of the state’s wine and microbrews.
Sept. 4 is BECU free kids day, so there will be discounts on rides and games until 3 p.m. It also is Military Appreciation Day.
For more information, go to thefair.com.
Comments