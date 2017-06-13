Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, left, said Monday that Sir Paul McCartney once accidentally punched him in the face while the two were talking in a Seattle hotel bar.
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, left, said Monday that Sir Paul McCartney once accidentally punched him in the face while the two were talking in a Seattle hotel bar. AP file photos
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, left, said Monday that Sir Paul McCartney once accidentally punched him in the face while the two were talking in a Seattle hotel bar. AP file photos

Music News & Reviews

June 13, 2017 4:57 PM

Eddie Vedder got punched by Paul McCartney in Seattle and he liked it

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

Former Beatle Paul McCartney gave Eddie Vedder a knuckle sandwich while the pair were in a Seattle hotel bar.

That’s the story Vedder told SiriusXM on Monday.

Several years ago, McCartney was telling a story in the bar that involved punching another man.

McCartney recreated the punch to illustrate the story, Vedder said.

“I was standing there and I got hit,” Vedder recalled. “He didn’t quite pull back the punch, you see.”

McCartney quickly apologized to Vedder but not long enough to ruin the rhythm of the story.

“It was a great, incredible personal story,” Vedder said. But he was thinking, “Paul McCartney just hit me in the face and it hurt.”

Vedder tasted a bit of blood and later his face swelled up.

“When the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind of missed it,” Vedder said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town 3:24

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town
Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas's return from broken leg: 3:01

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas's return from broken leg: "He looks good"
Kam Chancellor says Seahawks have yet to talk to him about a new deal 0:40

Kam Chancellor says Seahawks have yet to talk to him about a new deal

View More Video

Entertainment Videos