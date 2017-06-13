Eddie Vedder got punched by Paul McCartney in Seattle and he liked it

Former Beatle Paul McCartney gave Eddie Vedder a knuckle sandwich while the pair were in a Seattle hotel bar.
That’s the story Vedder told SiriusXM on Monday.
Several years ago, McCartney was telling a story in the bar that involved punching another man.
McCartney recreated the punch to illustrate the story, Vedder said.
“I was standing there and I got hit,” Vedder recalled. “He didn’t quite pull back the punch, you see.”
McCartney quickly apologized to Vedder but not long enough to ruin the rhythm of the story.
“It was a great, incredible personal story,” Vedder said. But he was thinking, “Paul McCartney just hit me in the face and it hurt.”
Vedder tasted a bit of blood and later his face swelled up.
“When the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind of missed it,” Vedder said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments