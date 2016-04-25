Dolly Parton announces Kent concert appearance

Country superstar Dolly Parton is coming to Kent on Sept. 21, part of a new “Pure & Simple” tour she announced Monday.
Parton will perform 7:30 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent. The first leg of the tour will include 16 stops, starting June 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Described as her biggest tour in more than 20 years, Parton will perform in support of a new double album, “Pure and Simple with Dolly’s Biggest Hits,” coming out this summer. The album will include some of Parton’s most popular hits, as well as new songs.
The 70-year-old Parton’s career includes 25 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country chart, a record for a female performer. The sales of her singles, albums, hits collections and digital downloads have topped 100 million copies.
She has received seven Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association awards and five Academy of Country Music awards. She has her own theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and has appeared in movies, including “9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Joyful Noise.” She starred in her own television movie, “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.”
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at the center’s box office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, by calling 866-973-9613, or at showarecenter.com. Prices are $39.50-$125 in advance and an additional $5 at the door.
