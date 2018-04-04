New cafe will turn Olympia Farmers Market produce into prepared food right on site

After a cold, wet winter, many an Olympian’s fancy turns to visits to the Olympia Farmers Market and dining al fresco. Well, the market opens its 43rd season Thursday, and this season promises a new option for outdoor locavores: Downtown brunch house Our Table is opening a second location at the Farmers Market.
Our Farmer’s Table, opening at the end of the market’s restaurant row, will source many of its ingredients right at the market, said co-owner Mike Holbein.
“The goal is somewhere around 60 to 70 percent of our products coming from the market itself,” Holbein told The Olympian.
Open seven days a week on Fourth Avenue for brunch and lunch, and serving evening meals through a window into the Eastside Club Tavern, Our Table is as well known for both its biscuits and its eat-local philosophy.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, 95 percent of its food is sourced from within the state.
Our Farmer’s Table will have a similar focus, but with more market-sourced ingredients and a menu that lets diners mix and match grains, vegetables, meats and salads.
“The idea is to be able to choose two or three things that really stand out to you in slightly smaller portions and build a plate,” Holbein said.
He’s also planning more specials based on what’s available at market stalls, and a kitchen that’s safe for those who can’t tolerate gluten.
He had his eye on the market well before he and Brad Thompson opened Our Table in June 2015.
“I’ve been in Olympia now for 13 years,” he said while on a break at the market, “and this was one of the first places I was taken as a new person in town. I fell in love with this place. I’ve been waiting and waiting for one of these spaces to open up. … Either I missed it, or I think only one has turned over in 10 years.
“It’s kind of a dream come true.”
In fact, there hasn’t been much turnover on restaurant row, said Mary DiMatteo, the market’s community outreach manager. Pithos Gyros, the most recent restaurant to join the market lineup, opened about five years ago, and Bavarian Wurst, the market’s oldest restaurant, has been dishing up German and American food since 1982.
Farmer’s Table will join the smorgasbord already on offer. In addition to the wurst and gyros, options include Indian food at Curry in a Hurry; seafood at Dingey’s; coffee, sandwiches and more at Heyday Café; Mexican dishes at Los Tulenos; and Japanese food at Soba.
The return of the market’s warmer-weather season also brings the reopening of Los Tulenos, Pithos and Soba, all of which were closed January through March, when the market was open only on Saturdays.
While Our Farmer’s Table will focus on seasonal Northwest foods flavors, other market restaurateurs also shop hyper-local, DiMatteo said.
Curry in a Hurry, Dingey’s and Soba all buy vegetables from local farms. Heyday Café uses San Francisco Street Bakery breads, and Bavarian Wurst offers products from OlyKraut, Wagner’s Bakery and Johnson’s Berry Farm.
Olympia Farmers Market
What: It’s April, so the market returns to a four-day-a-week schedule. Its attractions include seven restaurants, with an eighth — an offshoot of Our Table — opening this month.
When: The 43rd season opening celebration is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. From April through October, market hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Where: Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia
More information: 360-352-9096, olympiafarmersmarket.com
